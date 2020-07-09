Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $107,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,789 shares of company stock worth $1,113,914 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,866,000 after buying an additional 117,850 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,017,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,482,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

