Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Up 10%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $22.00, 68,784 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLLCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45.

Molecular Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

