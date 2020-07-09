Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Update

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,665,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

