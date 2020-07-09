Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Update

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,142 shares of company stock valued at $51,895,427. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $549.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $588.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $588.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.37.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

