BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 711,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $534.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.56.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

