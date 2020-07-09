Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 32,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

EPD opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 115,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 36,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

