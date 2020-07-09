ZTE (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading Down 3.8%

ZTE Corporation (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02, 850,943 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2,588% from the average session volume of 31,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get ZTE alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.