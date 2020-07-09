Short Interest in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Drops By 8.2%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,200 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 934,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 403,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 262,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ADTRAN by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ADTRAN by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in ADTRAN by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.