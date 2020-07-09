VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $5.58 on Thursday. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.07.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 726,071 shares of company stock worth $3,638,825. Corporate insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VOXX International by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

