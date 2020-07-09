Short Interest in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Grows By 5.1%

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nanometrics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 759,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 158,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 335,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nanometrics by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 304,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

