National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Down 8.1% in June

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NCMI stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $230.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 166,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCMI. TheStreet downgraded National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.