Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Electrameccanica Vehicles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 83.31% and a negative net margin of 1,527.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

