ValuEngine Upgrades Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,775 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,279.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,486,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

