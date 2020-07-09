ValuEngine Upgrades Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) to “Hold”

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Rosehill Resources stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.96. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Research analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

