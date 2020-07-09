Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.74. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $110.49.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 108,108 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,173,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,062,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,072,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

