Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Sell

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPSI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

