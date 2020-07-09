Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

CSTE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

CSTE stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $386.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

