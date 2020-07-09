Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other analysts have also commented on COLB. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,587 shares of company stock worth $127,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 250,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

