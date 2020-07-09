BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $309.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 57,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fluidigm by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

