Piper Sandler Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLDM. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

FLDM stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. Fluidigm has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fluidigm by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

