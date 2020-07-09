Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.31. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bellus Health shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 14,034,946 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mackie lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellus Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 104,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bellus Health during the first quarter worth $815,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Bellus Health Company Profile (NYSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.