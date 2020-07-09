PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $2.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHAS. ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,027,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 192,072 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 497,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $136.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.93.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

