$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

