$32.03 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will post $32.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $132.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.60 million to $135.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.01 million, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $165.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million.

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.00. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

