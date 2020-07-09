Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Jul 9th, 2020

Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

About Grupo Lala SAB De CV (OTCMKTS:GRPBF)

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, markets, distributes, and sells milk, dairy products, beverages, and other products. The company provides yoghurt, cream, cheese, ice cream, desserts, butter, and margarine; and beverages and other products, such as juices, cold cuts, and packaging and milk by-products.

