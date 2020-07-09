Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Know Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:KNWN) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 31,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 42,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Know Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

