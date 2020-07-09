New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) Trading 25% Higher

New Destiny Mining Corp (CVE:NED)’s share price traded up 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 81,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $328,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

New Destiny Mining Company Profile (CVE:NED)

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

