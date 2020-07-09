Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:CFWFF)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 73,120 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 57,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

CFWFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Calfrac Well Services to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

