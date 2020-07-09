AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 11.5% in June

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of AES opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

