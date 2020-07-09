Bayer (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 0.7%

Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.74 ($70.49) and last traded at €63.29 ($71.11), approximately 2,978,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €63.75 ($71.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is €64.74 and its 200 day moving average is €65.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33.

About Bayer (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

