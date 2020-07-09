Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Declines By 7.1%

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 787.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

