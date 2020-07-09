AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AFLAC stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

