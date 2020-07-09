Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,922 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 1,944 call options.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.