Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €31.00 ($34.83) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.35 ($39.71).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €33.95 ($38.15) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($46.43). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.45.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.