Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a €30.50 ($34.27) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.81 ($27.88).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €23.65 ($26.57) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.39.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

