Analyzing Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and NortonLifeLock (OTCMKTS:NLOK)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 5 6 0 2.55

NortonLifeLock has a consensus price target of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and NortonLifeLock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.76 $3.89 billion $0.75 26.82

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A NortonLifeLock 125.92% 11.63% 4.03%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

