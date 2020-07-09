Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NETE opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Net Element has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 124.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

