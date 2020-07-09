ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.20 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.20 ($12.58) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.60 ($14.16) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.50 ($11.79).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI opened at €8.83 ($9.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.45. ENI has a 52 week low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of €14.92 ($16.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.