Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

