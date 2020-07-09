Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 851,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 946,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 146,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $3,517,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,738,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,967,116.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Ameresco by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,875,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 908,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

