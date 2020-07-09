BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.33, approximately 26,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 104,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.