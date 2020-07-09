A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.