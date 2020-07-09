YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Trading Down 15.5%

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)’s share price traded down 15.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23, 339,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 453,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
About YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)
YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.
