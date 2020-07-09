Worlds (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Up 8.5%

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Worlds Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69, approximately 580 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Worlds Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through four segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools, which assists businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

