Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89, 1,945,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 543% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

