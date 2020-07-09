Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.89, 1,945,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 543% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

