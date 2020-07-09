SKY Metals (ASX:SKY) Shares Up 4.3%

SKY Metals Limited (ASX:SKY)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.25), 614,132 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of $101.41 million and a P/E ratio of -52.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.36.

In other news, insider Norman Seckold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th.

Sky Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It holds interests in the Tallebung tin-tungsten-silver project and the Doradilla tin-copper-indium-zinc-silver project located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019.

