SKY Metals (ASX:SKY) Shares Up 4.3%

SKY Metals Limited (ASX:SKY)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.25), 614,132 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of $101.41 million and a P/E ratio of -52.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.36.

In other news, insider Norman Seckold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th.

About SKY Metals (ASX:SKY)

Sky Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. It holds interests in the Tallebung tin-tungsten-silver project and the Doradilla tin-copper-indium-zinc-silver project located in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019.

Ameresco Inc Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Shares Up 0.9%
A. O. Smith Corp Short Interest Down 17.0% in June
Reflect Scientific Shares Up 23.8%
YayYo Trading Down 15.5%
Worlds Trading Up 8.5%


