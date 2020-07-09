Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Stock Price Down 50.7%

Lekoil Ltd (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) dropped 50.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Lekoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

