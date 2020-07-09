Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 65.24 and a quick ratio of 65.24.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of ($182.71) million for the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $34,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 157.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Featured Story: Price Target

Latest News

