Studio Retail Group (LON:STU) Trading Up 0.2%

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.67), 1,361 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.50 ($2.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.80. The company has a market cap of $184.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile (LON:STU)

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. The Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Studio Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.